Creative Planning Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $379.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

