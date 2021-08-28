Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Grows By 1,825.0%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $57.44 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.