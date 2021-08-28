Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $35.57 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 429,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

