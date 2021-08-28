Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $222.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

