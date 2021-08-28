QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:QIP)

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64.

About QANTM Intellectual Property

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The company also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

