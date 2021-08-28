Column Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $314.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

