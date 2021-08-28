Analysts Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to report $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $27.49 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $109.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.13 million to $112.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.06 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $137.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,775,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.