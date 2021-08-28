ARK Investment Management LLC Has $27.26 Million Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,210 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 72.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $15,711,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the software’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,730 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.78 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

