Lisk Price Hits $4.04 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $520.38 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00008278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.