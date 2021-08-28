APIX Price Up 3% This Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

