Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 33,334 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $3,539,631.27.

On Friday, June 4th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $3,157,635.09.

NYSE:U opened at $123.51 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

