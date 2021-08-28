Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 10,834 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $528,386.76.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.