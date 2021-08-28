Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $261,325.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,524.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Power Integrations stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.