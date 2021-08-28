Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Terry Davis Buys 7,936 Shares

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Terry Davis purchased 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.91 ($15.65) per share, with a total value of A$173,869.82 ($124,192.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Seven Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Seven Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

