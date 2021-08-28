Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz Sells 6,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00.

SIS opened at C$21.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

