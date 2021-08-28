BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BLFS stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 926.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

