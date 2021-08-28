Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata Sells 7,000 Shares

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MLP opened at $11.01 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of -550.50 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

