ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,848,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $13,285,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,739,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

Shares of CM Life Sciences II stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.