ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 116,208 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,208 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $44,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

