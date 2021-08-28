Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,235,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

NYSE:SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

