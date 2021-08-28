Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 21,992 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.