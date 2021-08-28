Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $13.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CYH opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 232,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Community Health Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

