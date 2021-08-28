ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 430,342 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,342 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Niu Technologies worth $74,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

