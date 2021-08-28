Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $555,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80.

