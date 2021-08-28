Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 19,300 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of TDC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

