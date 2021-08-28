Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 34 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

