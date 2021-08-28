Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,510 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

