Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

