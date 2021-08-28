Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 261.2% from the July 29th total of 695,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.