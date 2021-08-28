Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 2,156.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter.

GLDI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

