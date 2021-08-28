Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $158.50

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

