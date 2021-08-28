Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $180.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

