Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $71.31

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

