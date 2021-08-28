First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on September 15th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBPI opened at $21.00 on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
