Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
