Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.