Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
About Challenger
