Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

