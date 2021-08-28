Francis Tang Sells 7,834 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $749,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

