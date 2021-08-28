Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim Sells 14,063 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helen Susan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Helen Susan Kim sold 508 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $15,255.24.

On Friday, July 2nd, Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $31.00 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.8% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after buying an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

