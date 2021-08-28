Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Buys 22,982 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ SPRO opened at $16.96 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
