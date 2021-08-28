Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Buys 22,982 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $16.96 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

