H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Thomas A. Gerke Sells 23,662 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Gerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of H&R Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $14,408.80.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

