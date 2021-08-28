SUN Hits Market Capitalization of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.72 or 0.99984968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01002736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.31 or 0.06652709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.