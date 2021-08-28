salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,121,268.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

