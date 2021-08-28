Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.