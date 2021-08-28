Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

