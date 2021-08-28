Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

