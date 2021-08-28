Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 7th

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of -39.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

