Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

