Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.64.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $495.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.41.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.