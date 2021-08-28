Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

